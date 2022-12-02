Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday placed three officials of force under suspension on charges of taking bribe from a passenger to allow him to smuggle heroin to United Kingdom (UK) from New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP). The suspended officials of ANF have been identified as Subedar Gohar and Constable Asim Baig. However, the identity of third official of ANF could not be ascertained so far. Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti also took notice of the matter of serious concerns and ordered a detailed inquiry into the scam. According to sources, a video went viral on the social media app “Twitter” showing three officials of ANF while taking a bribe of Rs1,000 from a passenger to let him carry the drugs in a UK bounded flight. DG Anti-Narcotics Force took notice of the matter and suspended the three officials involved in taking bribe. Furthermore, an investigation committee has been constituted by Anti-Narcotics Force and further inquiry is underway. Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force seized a large cache of hashish in a raid in the hilly terrain of Gwadar