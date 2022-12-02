Share:

RAWALPINDI - An inmate of Adiala Jail, who was rape convict, died of cardiac arrest in Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) here on Thursday, informed sources. The deceased has been identified as Tariq, they said. The body of the deceased was handed over to heirs for burial by doctors after carrying out his post-mortem. According to sources, the jail authorities rushed an inmate namely Tariq to Benazir Bhutto Hospital after his condition started deteriorating inside prison on 10/11/2022. The doctors provided him medical treatment but he could not recover on which he was referred to RIC by the doctors.