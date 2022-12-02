Share:

PESHAWAR - In a rare one-day workshop and exhibition here on Thursday, Afghan women entre­preneurs and local female business owners shared their experiences.

The event for women Afghan refugee entrepreneurs was organised by the Sar­had Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), with support from the UNHCR and the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees.

The event’s goal was to encourage col­laboration between Afghan refugee women entrepreneurs and local counterparts for long-term livelihood development.

The programme was attended by UNHCR provincial head Gayrat Ahmadshoev, Af­ghan refugees’ KP Commissioner Moham­mad Abbas, WCCI President Azra Jamshed, Bank of Khyber Managing Director Muham­mad Ali Gulfaraz, representatives of First Women Bank, KP Board of Investment and Trade, WCCI executive body members, local communities, and Afghan refugees.

WCCI President Azra Jamshed spoke on the occasion, expressing hope that such events would bridge the gap between host communities and refugees, creating oppor­tunities for sustainable livelihoods.

Mohammad Abbas, KP Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, stated that societies can achieve the true essence of social and eco­nomic development by allowing equal par­ticipation to women from all walks of life and reducing social barriers that act as a glass ceiling.

Gayrat Ahmadshoev praised the WCCI’s role in promoting women’s empowerment and encouraged such healthy events for the development of Afghan refugee women, as they faced harsh realities of life and were in desperate need of all stakeholders’ support.

During the event, the participants, par­ticularly Afghan refugee women entre­preneurs, were thoroughly educated on the entrepreneurial mindset and business modelling, financial literacy, and the signif­icance of digital platforms in business ex­pansion and development.

In addition to orientation, the wom­en of successful local entrepreneurship shared their experiences with Afghan ref­ugee women. Afghan women and local en­trepreneurs displayed their handmade products on various stalls, which included beautician-related items, artificial jewel­lery, handicrafts, home textile products, and stoneworks.

All of the dignitaries praised the products. Syed Aftab Ahmad, the SRSP programme manager-operations, thanked all partici­pants, who received shields and certificates later on.