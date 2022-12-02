PESHAWAR - In a rare one-day workshop and exhibition here on Thursday, Afghan women entrepreneurs and local female business owners shared their experiences.
The event for women Afghan refugee entrepreneurs was organised by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), with support from the UNHCR and the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees.
The event’s goal was to encourage collaboration between Afghan refugee women entrepreneurs and local counterparts for long-term livelihood development.
The programme was attended by UNHCR provincial head Gayrat Ahmadshoev, Afghan refugees’ KP Commissioner Mohammad Abbas, WCCI President Azra Jamshed, Bank of Khyber Managing Director Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, representatives of First Women Bank, KP Board of Investment and Trade, WCCI executive body members, local communities, and Afghan refugees.
WCCI President Azra Jamshed spoke on the occasion, expressing hope that such events would bridge the gap between host communities and refugees, creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.
Mohammad Abbas, KP Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, stated that societies can achieve the true essence of social and economic development by allowing equal participation to women from all walks of life and reducing social barriers that act as a glass ceiling.
Gayrat Ahmadshoev praised the WCCI’s role in promoting women’s empowerment and encouraged such healthy events for the development of Afghan refugee women, as they faced harsh realities of life and were in desperate need of all stakeholders’ support.
During the event, the participants, particularly Afghan refugee women entrepreneurs, were thoroughly educated on the entrepreneurial mindset and business modelling, financial literacy, and the significance of digital platforms in business expansion and development.
In addition to orientation, the women of successful local entrepreneurship shared their experiences with Afghan refugee women. Afghan women and local entrepreneurs displayed their handmade products on various stalls, which included beautician-related items, artificial jewellery, handicrafts, home textile products, and stoneworks.
All of the dignitaries praised the products. Syed Aftab Ahmad, the SRSP programme manager-operations, thanked all participants, who received shields and certificates later on.