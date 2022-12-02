Share:

LAHORE - On World AIDS Day, the world should highlight the urgent need for everyone, everywhere to be provided equitable ac­cess to quality HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030.HIV/AIDS remains one of the world’s most significant public health challenges, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, weakening a person’s immunity against opportu­nistic infections, such as tuberculosis and fungal infections, severe bacterial infections and some cancers. These views were expressed by General Cadre Doctors Association Presi­dent Dr Masood Sheikh while addressing the meeting held under the auspices of GCDA here at city Hospital, Lahore. Dr Masood Sheikh said that globally, an estimated 38.4 million people are living with HIV. In 2021, an estimated 1.5 million people acquired HIV and around 650 000 people died from AIDS-related causes,he said, To reach the new proposed global 95–95–95 targets set by UNAIDS, we will need to re­double our efforts to avoid the worst-case scenario of 7.7 million HIV-related deaths over the next 10 years, he said. Dr Masood Sheikh said that across the Region, almost 95pc of new HIV infections are among key populations and just 22pc of young people have knowledge about HIV prevention.