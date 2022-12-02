Share:

MULTAN - Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Dr Faisal Zahoor said that all fertilizers were avail­able in abundant quantity for Rabi crops.

He said that the availability of fertilizers and other agri­cultural inputs in the market was being ensured at fixed rates in order to reduce the cost of production of crops. Chairing a meeting at Ag­riculture Secretariat Com­mittee Room here Thursday to review the availability of fertilizers for Rabi crops, he said that the hoarding of fer­tilizers and selling at prices higher than the fixed rates would not be tolerated. He di­rected the officials to review the stock position of fertilizer with dealers on daily basis so that demand and supply are not affected.

Dr Faisal Zahoor urged the farmers to identify the deal­ers who are selling fertilizers at higher prices and added that stern action would be taken against such dealers as per law.

He said that the Agriculture Department was alert and im­mediate action would be tak­en in case of any complaint.