The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has suspended officials who were caught on camera taking bribes at the Islamabad International Airport.

The ANF has also formed a high-level investigation committee to establish facts about the viral video. The alleged officials will remain suspended until the investigation into the incident is completed, it said in a statement on Twitter.

A day earlier, a video of ANF officials allegedly taking bribes from a passenger at the airport went viral on social media.

In the video, two officers can be seen checking luggage of a passenger. One of them can be heard telling the passenger that his bag is overweight.

As the passenger insists on taking the bag with him, an officer can be heard asking bribe in return of allowing him to take his luggage.