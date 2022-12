Share:

SARGODHA - Satellite Town police on Thursday busted a bike lifter gang and re­covered 10 motorbikes from their possession. The raiding team arrest­ed three outlaws of bike lifters gang - Shamoon, Ghulam Abass and Mu­zamil and recovered 10 motorcycles and mobile phones worth Rs688,000 from their possession.The gang was involved in number of robbery, bike lifting and other crimes cases,said police.