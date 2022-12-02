Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit United States of America by the mid-December.

Sources said that the foreign minister will participate in various functions of the United Nations that will be held at its headquarters in New York.

Bilawal will chair the Group 77 ministerial meeting going to be held from Dec 15-16.

It will be the last meeting of the Group 77 under the chairmanship of Pakistan.

Pakistan became the chair of the group in Jan 2022.

Foreign Minister Bilawal will hand over the chairmanship to Cuba during the main ceremony.

The Group 77 was founded on June 15, 1964 by the 77 non-aligned nations at the end of first session of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva.