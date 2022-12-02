Share:

FAISALABAD - District Emergency Officer (DEO) IhteshamWahlahas appealed to the drivers to adopt all out precaution­ary measures in fog.

Presiding over a monthly per­formance review meeting here on Thursday, he advised the people to avoid unnecessary traveling in fog hours. Keep the fog lights of their vehicles on and commute with slow speed by keeping a reasonable dis­tance between vehicles.He also ap­pealed to avoid roadside parking of vehicles. Talking about performance, he said that Rescue-1122 Faisalabad received 9,311 emergency calls at its control room during the month of November.

The rescue vehicles by maintain­ing their average response time of 7 minutes attended 2,484 road acci­dents during the month.He said that rescue teams immediately respond­ed to 5,833 medical cases, 104 fire eruption, 210 crime, 5 drowning, 10 building collapses and 665 miscella­neous during the month.

He said that 8,715 victims of road accidents attended out of which 3,050 were provided on the spot first aid and 5,216 were shifted to differ­ent hospitals. Total 35 victims of road accidents succumbed to their injuries and 449 people died in the month.

207 VEHICLES, 29 BRICK KILNS FINED

Sialkot administration on Thursday challaned 207 vehicles and 29 brick kilns for causing smog while 10 cases were registered so far against farmers for burning paddy residues.According to the spokesperson here on Thurs­day, the teams of revenue department and agriculture department conduct­ed inspections at dozens of places and registered cases against those who burnt paddy residue.

Separately, on the direction of Sec­retary Regional Transport Author­ity Muzaffar Hayat, the traffic police imposed a fine of Rs414,000 on 207 smoke-emitting vehicles, while 69 vehicles were impounded by differ­ent police stations. Meanwhile, the teams of EPD imposed Rs2,150,000 on 29 brick kilns while pollution control devices were installed in more than a dozen factories.

