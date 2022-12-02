Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Thursday said that prevention and care are important to remain safe from deadly diseases like AIDS. In his message on World AIDS Day, the CM noted that AIDS could be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle. There is a popular say­ing that ‘prevention is better than cure’. In this regard, civil society and philan­thropists need to play an effective role, along with the government, to control the spread of AIDS, he added. Similarly, the importance of effective awareness cam­paigns is obvious for adopting preventive measures and raising societal aware­ness at the grassroots. It is the need of the hour to sensitise the people through print, electronic and social media plat­forms, he said and stated that the Punjab government has adopted a comprehen­sive strategy to prevent AIDS by setting up centres for free counselling, diagnosis and treatment of AIDS. The line depart­ments should speed up their efforts to control AIDS, the CM added. Alongside this, free medicines and tests facility is provided through Punjab AIDS Control Programme. AIDS patients should not be looked down upon as they need our at­tention and love, concluded the CM.