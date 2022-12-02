Share:

An attack on a girls’ school in South Waziristan’s Azam Warsak area left one man killed and a security official injured.

Police said militants opened fire on the occasion of Parents’ Day celebrations at the Army Public School for Girls. The students, parents, staff and security personnel remained unhurt.

Masti Khan was passing by the school when a bullet hit him, police said, adding that the injured security official was shifted to hospital.

Security forces retaliated, making the attackers flee.

Militants have been targeting security forces in the area and carried out six attacks at the Azam Warsak police station in the last more than one month in which seven policemen were martyred.