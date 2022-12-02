Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman signed three bills on Thursday including Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence (Amend­ment Bill 2022), which were passed by the pro­vincial legislature. The other two bills included University of Layyah Bill 2022 and Punjab Public Financial Management Bill 2022. Meanwhile, Am­bassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House and discussed matters of mutual interest including enhancing bilateral trade, here on Thursday. Senior Political Adviser to Swiss Ambas­sador Osama Kaiser Khan was also present. Gover­nor Balighur Rehman said Pakistan values its rela­tions with Switzerland and cooperation in socio­economic development. He said people and the government of Pakistan were grateful to the gov­ernment of Switzerland for helping the flood vic­tims. The governor said that rehabilitation of the flood victims was an on-going process, adding that he was also working on psychological effects on the flood victims. He said, as chancellor of the univer­sities, he has mobilised the vice-chancellors of the universities and the students in this regard. Gov­ernor Balighur Rehman said Swiss products were preferred in Pakistan due to their quality. He said Pakistani businessmen should increase foreign direct investment. He said Swiss businessmen should exchange technology and good practices in Pakistan. The governor said there were vast oppor­tunities for Swiss investors to invest in Pakistan.