The coalition federal government has decided to form a specialized force for a crackdown against power theft across Pakistan.

Sources say the government with an aim to thwart power theft of billion of rupees has decided to form a special force for which the federal cabinet’s approval with be accorded.

The force will be mandated to carry out action against power theft in industrial and residential areas. The force will end ‘Kunda culture’ (illegal electricity connections) in the residential areas.

Furthermore, the force will also be responsible for recovery from the electricity thieves. The form will be constituted after the federal cabinet’s nod, the sources privy to the issue said.

It may be noted that in the month of October, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a comprehensive strategy from the federal cabinet to reduce line losses and power sector reforms.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was chairing the federal cabinet meeting in which he apprised the members about his visit to Kazakhstan and meetings with the heads of the states during the global conferences.

During the meeting, a briefing was given to the federal cabinet regarding a comprehensive strategy to reduce line losses and high-loss feeders.