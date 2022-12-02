Share:

ISLAMABAD - Depriving Pakistanis from the benefits of falling crude oil prices in international market, the government has enhanced Petroleum Levy and distribution margin on High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs12.41/litre and Rs1.52/litre respectively while distribution margin on petrol has been increased by Rs0.32/litre. The ex-refinery price of High Speed Diesel has recorded a decrease of Rs17.17/litre, while petrol average platts with incidentals and duty has gone down by Rs8.46/litre during last fortnightly of November, however the benefit was not passed on the consumers as the government had decided to keep the prices of both the products unchanged, official documents reveals. The government has enhanced Petroleum Levy, distribution margin, IFEM and PSO exchange rate, the documents added. The average platts with incidentals and duty on HSD has decreased by Rs19.17/litre from Rs213.16/ litre in the last fortnightly of November to Rs193.99/ litre during the first fortnightly of December. After applying PSO exchange rate adjustment Rs2.01/litre the ex-refinery price of the HSD was Rs195.99/litre which is Rs17.17/litre less than the previous fortnightly ex-refinery price of Rs213.16/litre. The government has increased Petroleum Levy on High Speed Diesel by Rs12.41/litre from Rs12.59/litre to Rs25/litre. The distribution margin on HSD has been enhanced by Rs1.52/litre from Rs3.89/litre to Rs5.41/litre. The IFEM on HSD has also gone up by Rs3.24/litre for December first fortnightly. Similarly, the average platts with incidentals and duty on petrol has also shown a reduction of the benefit of a reduction of Rs8.46/litre. Distribution margin on petrol has been increased by Rs0.32/litre from Rs3.68/litre during the previous fortnightly to Rs4/ litre. The average platts with incidentals and duty of Petrol has decreased by Rs8.46/litre from Rs162.32/ litre to Rs153.86/litre. PSO exchange rate adjustment was also increased by Rs3.25/litre. IFEM on petrol has also been gone up by Rs4.89/litre from Rs1.80/ litre to Rs4.89/litre