ISLAMABAD - Although the coalition government doubts the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intention to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies, it is very much concerned about the situation that may emerge in such an eventuality. Top leaders of the coalition government have been holding meetings to decide the course of action if PTI chief Imran Khan goes for the kill. Yesterday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government would respond according to the Constitution in case the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved before completion of their constitutional tenure. “The government would review all options in line with the constitutional provisions, if the provincial assemblies were dissolved, which might delay holding of elections or participation in elections of both assemblies. We are not afraid of elections and will participate in it if these are conducted,” he told a news conference. The minister stressed that the coalition parties would use all the available constitutional options to stop the dissolution of the provincial assemblies led by the PTI. Earlier, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) met Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the political developments amid threats from the PTI of dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to force early elections. various options related to current scenario in Punjab including tabling no-confidence motion in Punjab Assembly and imposition of governor’s rule in the province were discussed. Later, Zardari summoned National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf to discuss political situation in Punjab as well as the issue of the resignations of the PTI members of the National Assembly. Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met Imran Khan and reaffirmed his support in the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. After the meeting, former federal minister Moonis Elahi tweeted: “We (PML-Quaide-Azam) have assured Imran Khan that the chief minister slot belongs to (Imran) Khan, and CM Elahi will dissolve the assembly whenever Khan directs (him)”. There are reports that several PML-N lawmakers are not in favour of bringing a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi unless they have enough numbers to dislodge him. This carries weight as 18 PML-N lawmakers are still suspended. This week, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that in case of dissolution of provincial assemblies, elections will be held in the respective provinces and not for the National Assembly. ECP spokesperson Ibrahim Shinwari maintained that in the event of mass resignations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the by-polls will be held within 60 days. The PTI is however, determined to put the government in a difficult position. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry yesterday said that his party would dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies next week.