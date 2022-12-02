Share:

SIALKOT - The Punjab gov­ernment has approved handing over sanitation system of five urban union councils to Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC). Ear­lier, the sanitation sys­tem was under the con­trol of district council. This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Ni­azi during a meeting at his office on Thurs­day. Addressing on the occasion, the DC said the sanitation of five union councils Adalat Garha, Bonkan, Harrar, ShehtabGarha and Go­hadpur was handed over to SWMC keeping in view of the problems of citizens regarding clean­liness. The Punjab local government department was requested that the sanitation system in the above-mentioned areas should be handed over to the Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC). He said the company would be re­sponsible for cleaning the motorway while the district council should be allowed to pay expenses to the company in this regard. The Deputy Com­missioner said that after the approval of Punjab government, an agree­ment would be signed between the district council and the SWMC. After which the respon­sibility of cleanliness of the union councils would be transferred to Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).