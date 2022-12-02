Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) in a petition challenging the vires of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 related to allocation of the reserved seats to Youth and Technocrat members in union councils as well as Metropolitan Corporation. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of a petition moved by Muhammad Qatada Jamal Khan Advocate and cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary Ministry of Interior and Chief Commissioner ICT as respondents. The IHC bench issued notices to the respondents and directed them to submit their response in this matter. After issuing aforementioned direction, the court deferred the hearing till January 24, 2023 for further proceedings in this matter. In his petition, the petitioner impugned Section 11, 12 of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 and Rule 39 as well as FORM-II (A) and FORM-II (C) in consequence to RULE 12 Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Conduct of Election) Rules, 2015 (and all such other provisions in the Act and Rules, as are connected therewith) to the extent of the allocation of reserved seat of Youth and Technocrat members in union councils as well as Metropolitan Corporation. He adopted the stance that consequent to the devolution of powers and directions of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 ICT Local Government Act, 2015 was promulgated and subsequently the rules thereunder, including ICT Local Government (Conduct of Election) Rules, 2015 were made to formulate and govern as well as to regulate the Local Government and its affairs in the Islamabad Capital Territory. He further said that the composition of the local government was described in Chapter IV, Section 10 of the Act which states that the Local Government shall consist of union councils and Metropolitan Corporation. He added that while in composition of union council as provided in section 11 of the Act, certain Reserved Seats for women, peasant or worker, Youth and non-Muslim are allocated as members of the union council. The petitioner submitted that, allocation of the reserved seats to Youth and Technocrat members in ICT Local Government Act, 2015, as provided in the impugn Sections 11, 12 of the Act, may please be declared against the basic frame work of the Constitution and Rule 39 as well as FORM-II (A) and FORM-II (C) in consequence to Rule 12 of ICT Local Government (Conduct of Election) Rules, 2015 (and all such other provisions in the Act and Rules, as are connected therewith) to the extent of the allocation of Reserved Seat of Youth and Technocrat members in Union Councils as well as Metropolitan Corporation may please be declared as ultra-varies and against the spirit, essence and ideology of the Constitution and the same are needed to be declared as repugnant to the Constitution as well as void and of no legal effect so as to bring the impugned legislation in conformity with the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.