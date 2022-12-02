Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated the 10 Mw Jabori Hydel Power Project completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.7 Billion along with laying the foundation stone for the construction of the 300 Mw Balakot Hydropower Project in Manshera, which will be completed in seven years at an estimated cost of Rs95 billion. The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of Tehsil Tanawal in Manhera District. The newly completed Jabori Hydel power project is expected to generate Rs 380 Million in revenue each year whereas the Balakot Hydel power project, once completed, will generate Rs 15 Billion in revenue every year. The Chief Minister also held the groundbreaking ceremony for multiple developmental projects worth billions of rupees in Abbottabad which include the remodelling and rehabilitation of the 24.37 km long Thandiani road. The project will be initiated under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Project at an estimated cost of Rs 3 Billion and will include a rest area of over 10 kanals of land that will have a Mosque, Dispensary and other facilities. Mahmood Khan stated that Thandiani Road will be followed by the development of Ghari Habibullah and other scenic sites of the Hazara. Chief Minister also held the groundbreaking for the upgradation of the District Headquarter Hospital in Abbottabad which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 900 Million and will include 215 beds, six dialysis units, 6 dispensary units and other allied facilities. For the provision of clean drinking water in District Abbottabad, the Chief Minister also held the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the water supply system and establishment of a new water treatment plant that will incur Rs 10.5 Billion. The project includes two new water sources from Jhandar Bari and Phalkot, the establishment of a New water Treatment Plant at Chuna, the construction of 16 new surface reservoirs and the rehabilitation of a 193 km long water distribution network. The mentioned projects will be completed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), which will benefit around 36,000 households in Abbottabad city and adjacent areas. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the establishment of Sherwan Adventure Family Park and cricket ground which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 820 Million in one year. The park will be established over an area of 700 kanals of land and will have walking tracks, trails, car parking, family areas, tuck shops, Apple Orchard, cafeterias and ground etc. with regards to the uplift of the Old Abbottabad Market, the Chief Minister also held its groundbreaking ceremony which includes the upgradation of Gol Mandi Market, installation of street lights and furniture, improvement and rehabilitation of the drainage system, side walking tracks, zebra crossing for access roads, speed tables, public rest areas, upgradation of the Noor-ud-Din park and the establishment of play area for children.