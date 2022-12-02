Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan visited the Hazara Irrigation Division Abbottabad office. On arrival at the office, the staff of Irrigation Hazara Division warmly welcomed the provincial Irrigation Minister. XEN Hazara Division gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister about Hazara Irrigation Division. He also informed him about the problems faced by the department in Hazara Division. The Irrigation Minister held a detailed discussion with the staff of Hazara Irrigation, including the Saran Right Bank Canal Project and Small Dams Abbottabad staff regarding irrigation and the launch of an irrigation circle in the Hazara Division. Irrigation Department was instructed to make a PC-1 and conduct a survey regarding the reconstruction of its building.