The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday hinted at closing educational institutions as smog continues to intensify in Lahore.

A bench headed by Justice Shahid Karim Haroon Farooq was hearing a petition related to environmental pollution. He remarked that the smog situation was worsening but the Punjab government hardly seems bothered about tackling the issue.

“The government has to cut the school days in a week and shift to partial work-from-home policy if the environment situations continues,” he said.

The court directed the government to amend its policy regarding brick kilns and factories responsible for creating pollution. Such factories and brick kilns should be razed, instead of sealing them for violating the environment laws, Justice Karim stressed.

The court ordered the environment department to present amended rules in next hearing scheduled for Dec 6.