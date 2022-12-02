Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Friday got furious over the lawyer’s appearance in the courtroom without his gown.

As per details, Rana Asif advocate, who is also a member of the Punjab Bar Council, appeared before the court of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed for a case hearing without his gown.

The judge got furious about the conduct of the lawyer and took him into judicial custody. The lawyer sought an unconditional apology from the LHC, but the judge refused to accept it.

The lawyer was asked to submit his written reply in the contempt of court notice on the next hearing.

According to the rules, the lawyers must wear gowns during their appearances in the high courts and the Supreme Court.