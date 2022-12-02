Share:

While hearing a case related to environmental pollution, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday ordered to close all the educational institutions in the provincial capital for two days.

The court ordered the administration to issue a notification for the two-day closure of the educational institutions.

The court also ordered demolition of the brick-kilns contaminating the atmosphere and confiscation and auction of the vehicles polluting the environment.

While expressing its concerns over the situation of smog in the city, the court ordered the environment department to amend the rules for the demolition of the brick-kilns.

“The brick-kilns that are polluting the environment should be issued a notice first, and then they should be demolished,” the court ordered.

It also ordered to file criminal cases against the brick-kilns causing pollution in the environment.