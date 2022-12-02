Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is seemingly in a fix to get the party legislators accept the tough decision of dissolving the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the top leadership is facing a great deal of opposition from within the two assemblies, it has been learnt. While the PTI chairman Khan Thursday got an assurance from Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi about the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi suggest that sharp divisions exist within the party ranks over the decision which many believe may prove counterproductive in the given situation. Insiders said that the report details serious concerns of the majority of Punjab lawmakers who want the ongoing development schemes to be completed first before dissolving the assembly. The committee meeting took place under the chair of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and was attended among others by Hammad Azhar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. Some lawmakers opined that Punjab government tenders worth billions of rupees had been awarded for development works in different constituencies and several projects were in the final stages of completion. All the ongoing development schemes will come to a halt if the assembly is dissolved at this time, they told the party’s Vice-chairman, according to sources. Some legislators suggested that timing of dissolving the assemblies should be aptly decided and this option should be exercised at a time when the PDM alliance is brought under pressure to dissolve the National Assembly and the two provincial assemblies. It was also the majority view that a precise date for dissolving the assemblies should not be announced before December 20. These recommendations will be submitted to party chairman Imran Khan who will take a final decision. There are also reports that similar proposals emanated from the KPK where the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has sought details of the ongoing development schemes from the concerned departments. The issue of development work is most likely to be discussed in the parliamentary party meeting of the KPK assembly scheduled to be held on Saturday in Lahore. Also, a meeting of PTI’ Punjab parliamentary party would be held in Lahore today (Friday) to seek proposals from the party lawmakers. Imran Khan will chair the meeting. The PTI chairman has also called a meeting of the PTI’s Sindh and Balochistan parliamentary parties on Sunday. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi had a one-on-one meeting with senior PTI leader Pervez Khattak before his meeting with the PTI chairman later in the day. It was his second meeting with the PTI leader in two days. The two leaders also met in Islamabad a day before to discuss the pros and cons of dissolving the Punjab Assembly. Reportedly, Parvez Elahi shared his concerns about dissolving the assembly at this time while also reiterating his stance to abide by the PTI chief’s final decision in this regard. Later, in his meeting with Imran Khan at Zaman Park, Elahi also gave the assurance to dissolve the assembly without any delay. Parvez Khattak was also present in the meeting besides PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi and Imran Khan’s political advisor Hafiz Farhat Abbas. According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the PTI and PML-Q leaders discussed legal and constitutional matters pertaining to the dissolution of assemblies, the possibility of a no-confidence motion, an anticipated vote of confidence by the Punjab governor and the possible litigation which may follow.