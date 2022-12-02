Share:

PPP senator Raza Rabbani’s call for the government to call a joint sitting of parliament to discuss rising militancy comes at an important time. The end of the ceasefire with TTP has only brought the violence out in the open, but the attacks have been increasing long before. In 2022, Pakistan has seen a 60 percent increase in the number of terror incidents. According to news reports, there have been 120 attacks in the last three months, with as many as 50 taking place in November alone.

Senator Rabbani has added his voice to journalists and experts that have been ringing alarm bells since the US exit from Afghanistan last year. There was an anticipated increase in the spate of attacks, and this has come to pass. More worryingly, two successive governments have been slow to react to the developments taking place, with reports of kidnapping, extortion and the movement of militants increasing in frequency in the northern regions. There is a clear uptick in the activities of militants yet the state and our security forces have been slow to respond.

While there is a need for an open discussion on the best path forward, perhaps a mere joint sitting of the parliament is not enough to achieve this, especially considering the division that exists across the political spectrum. This is not to undermine the importance of a joint session—but the National Assembly does not have a strong enough opposition, and these sessions often do little else other than give politicians the opportunity to announce their own condemnations on the issue.

There needs to be a clear trajectory on fighting terror going forward, obviously in terms of military operations, but also in terms of the narrative and the means through which the state looks to eliminate extremist thought alongside terrorism—the latter can never truly be eradicated if deradicalisation is not prioritised. For this, something like an All-Parties conference would be needed, which would invite all key political stakeholders to the table, regardless of their current numbers in parliament. Beyond this, there must also be an honest attempt to engage with stakeholders such as PTM, and other regional actors. We have been fighting amongst ourselves for too long while the enemy has gained strength through our inaction. It is time to set this right and make sure we counter terror for good. If we do not look to fight extremist thought and bring the tribal region to par with the rest of Pakistan in terms of development, no number of successful military operations will be enough to fight the threat of non-state actors.