Share:

After the second World War, two eminent word powers emerged with opposite ideologies. One began preaching democratic theories and the other initiated Marxist ideology of communism. The United States of America including European Nations formed an adamant block, to counter the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR). Together, they signed the Warsaw pact, now called NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Till now, NATO has been deemed one of the strongest groups because of Article 5. This says that if a rival country attacks any group member of NATO, the attack will be considered on all NATO members.

However, the Ukraine-Russia conflict has withered NATO’s global dominance. NATO was mainly established to cease growing USSR or communist influence towards Europe and Asian countries. Ukraine was a mere battleground for NATO and the West. It also can’t significantly stop Russian ambitions, all the mighty economies, like Spain, Germany, and the UK are bolstering Ukraine to eliminate Russian troops out of their territory, but to no avail.

Earnestly, the core reason behind NATO’s creation has vanished. Putin’s insatiable greed to capture Eastern Europe evidenced the advent of another World War. However, persistent war between two countries has always left unwanted impacts, just like climate change, inflation and may lead to global recession and various irreversible traumas. This war is transforming into two different ideologies, between those who choose to partake in this geopolitical conflict and others who don’t.

World’s powerful institutions such as UNO and NATO should work collectively to counter Putin’s evil tactics. Further exploitation and violation of humanity may revive grossly incidents left behind during the second World War.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Khairpur Nathan Shah.