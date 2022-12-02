Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s talented female athlete Fatimatuz Zehra won the bronze medal in International Taekwondo Russian Open Championship in Russia. In the semifinal of the 53kg category, she was defeated by Russia’s Sokolova Vladislava 2-1, 14-7. Earlier, Fatima won the quarterfinal by beating Honk Kong’s Tung Kwok 9-0, 12-2. In the -63kg contest, Russian Alexandar Grigorey beat Pakistan’s Arbaz Khan 8-7, 10-4, 18-10. PTF President Col Waseem Ahmed Janjua (R), CEO Omar Saeed, Head Coach Yousuf Karami and Team Manager Zubair Macha have felicitated Fatima on winning bronze and termed it ‘a good omen for women’s sports in the country’. “Winning of several medals by Pakistani female taekwondo athletes in recent international events indicates that the future of women’s sports is bright in Pakistan.”