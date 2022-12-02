Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) has announced the national team for South Asian Championship to be held in Nepal from December 8-10. Five-member Pakistan team, led by national champion Fahad Khwaja, also includes Umam Khwaja, Haseeb Khwaja, and Shah Khan from KP and Asim Qureshi from Punjab. For team selection, 32 players participated in trials held at Karachi Islamia Table Tennis Club. The championship, to be held in Kathmandu, would be participated by players and officials from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives. Those associated with sports circles are concerned about provision of funds for the players in order to participate in the international event as several KP players in the past failed to attend certain international events due to lack of funds.