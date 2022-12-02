Share:

KARACHI-The Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government has decided against releasing the suspects, allegedly involved in murder of renowned rights activist Parveen Rehman.

According to details, the Sindh government decided not to release the alleged suspects for three months under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

In the statement, the provincial government claimed that lives of family members of Parveen Rehman including her sister were under threat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Perveen Rehman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013.