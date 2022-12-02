Share:

The Cold War is over but Cold War thinking survives.

–Joseph Rotblat

By the 1970s, the Nixon administration had decided to open relations with China so that it could be used as a counterweight to the Soviet Union. What emerged was a triangular relationship between the Washington, Moscow and Beijing, with each power playing their own game. Henry Kissinger and Zhou Enlai’s conversation in 1971 addresses many Chinese concerns. Zhou addresses the fact that there is tension in the surrounding region because the confrontation between both superpowers has not resulted in the relaxation of tensions, but immense escalation. Then, Henry Kissinger responds to his questions and concerns. He then states that he will take all the concerns voiced by Zhou and be mindful of them when making proposals with any other countries. He further states that he would provide all the information necessary in regards to the US’ conversations with the USSR. He promises to conduct them in a manner that they become completely transparent.