PESHAWAR - Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur named Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) Office Road as Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Road. In this regard, a simple ceremony was held on the main campus of KMU, in which the provincial minister of local government and rural development Faisal Amin Gandapur was the chief guest. Besides VC KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Hq, Prof Dr Salim Gandapur, and heads of various institutions and departments were also present at the occasion. while speaking at the opening ceremony of KMU Road, Faisal Amin Gandapur said that KMU is one of the prominent medical universities of the country and the purpose of attributing PDA to SNGPL Office Road to KMU is to acknowledge the services of Khyber Medical University in the field of medical education and research and to pay tribute to these services. Mr Gandapur said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, health and education are the top priority of the provincial government and in this context, apart from health cards for the poor people of the province, reforms in the education sector and provision of free education are the prominent achievements of the present government.