LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections and football activities have been making rapid progress in the country and this will gradually help Pakistan football and footballers earn due recognition across the world. Addressing a press briefing here at Football House on Thursday, PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik, flanked by NC member Shahid Niaz Khokhar, said: “Pakistan football has been moving in the right direction, along with restoring normal activities and making positive progress for transparent elections as per mandate. “Almost 4000 clubs have now been registered under Pakistan Football Connect while 1737 users have been given access. However, 1074 users have started using the website. Unfortunately, due to recent floods and difficulty in accessing the internet, some clubs and academies are still unaware of Football Connect but we are trying to provide them guidance and all possible support. The last date of registration is Dec 15, 2022. He also revealed that soon the camp of national women team is going to start as they are all set to feature in the four-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia. “Hosts Saudi Arabia will play against Pakistan and two other countries. The tournament kicks off on January 11 and ends on January 19. It will be a part of SAFF’s football strategy of developing and upskilling women’s football as well as connecting continents of Africa and Asia.” He said: “We participated in the FIFA Executive Summit on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening and the international community expressed happiness over restoration of football activities in Pakistan. With the support and encouragement of important FIFA members, we will try to improve things for promotion of football in the country. “The powerhouses of football showed deep interest in Pak football and corroborated the PFF NC of their all-out support for a better future for Pakistan football. The good ties with the international community will prove fruitful for domestic football in the country,” Haroon concluded.