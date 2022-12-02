Share:

LAHORE - Two important matches were decided on the third day of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints here at Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Thursday. Amirreza Behboudi and Bilal Hayat Noon heroics helped Platinum Homes record 9-7 victory over Guard Group in the first match of the day as both the stars thrashed in three goals each. Agha Musa banged in a brace and Qadeer Ashfaq hit one goal. For the losing side, Taimur Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Hamza Ejaz struck two goals each. John Fisher and Manuel Carranza were the field umpires. The second match of the day saw Remounts outpacing Diamond Paints by 7-3. Raja Temur Nadeem did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in fabulous five goals while Muhammad Naeem and Shahzad hit one goal apiece. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) malleted two goals and Mir Shoaib Ahmed scored one for Diamond Paints. Two important matches will be played today (Friday).