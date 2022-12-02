Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafiq in the National Assembly remarked that factors including ill-planning, some political appointments and patronage of unions were the reasons behind pushing public sector entities (PSEs) into losses. “Decades old ill-planning, share of political tenures of different governments including dictatorship era are the reasons behind running PSEs into losses including PIA,” said the Minister for Aviation, responding to a question over the reasons for the losses of government entities. Minister, without mincing words during the question-hour session, blamed political eras for not properly tackling the matters of entities. About the suspension of flights from small airports, he said it was not possible to make functional small airports in the current situation. “With less that 50 passengers, it would not be feasible to make small airports functional,” he said, adding that this government would try to manage ‘Regional Jets’ on dry lease.