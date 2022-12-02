Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways Police successfully launched modern e-police post mobile application (app) to access the record of criminals. According to the PRP sources here on Thursday, the application was developed with the help of Punjab Information Technol­ogy Board (PITB) and interconnected with the criminals’ record of other police services includ­ing Punjab and Sindh police. The app would help police officers and staff to easily check the move­ment of suspects at railway stations,criminals traveling by trains and trace theft and fake number plates vehicles around railway stations. The PRP trained 20 employees to operate the application,sources added.