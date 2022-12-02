Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Revenue Authority, continuing its tradition of exceptional growth, collected Rs15.6 billion during the month of November, 2022 against the target of Rs14.9 billion. During the corresponding period of the last year, PRA collected Rs12.4 billion. During the first five months of the financial year 2022-23, PRA collected a record Rs.73 billion which is 30% higher than the Rs.56.1 billion collected during the same period of financial year 2021-22. The above collection figures reflect that PRA has been able to achieve over 38% of its assigned target of Rs.190 billion for 2022-23.