KARACHI-Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Rana Ansar on Thursday created history by becoming the first ever female parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, replacing Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and the members from both sides of the aisle congratulated the MQM-P lawmaker on her selection for the slot of the parliamentary leader by her party. The Speaker said that Rana Ansar was one of the hardworking lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly, adding that she did not only attend the session, but took part in the assembly legislation and debate on public interest issues.

“She (Rana Ansar) is totally different to those MPAs who either sit idle or avoid to attend the sessions,” the Speaker said in his remarks.

Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari and female lawmakers of other parties went to Rana Ansar’s seat to congratulate their colleague on becoming the MQM-P’s parliamentary leader. Rana Ansar also thanked her party leadership and other parties members for the nomination on the coveted post and kind words respectively. She said she would try to set a precedent in terms of leading the party in parliamentary affairs.

Kanwar Naveed Jameel, who was serving as the MQM-P’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, had suffered a brain hemorrhage in June this year and was still recovering from it.

Private members day marred

Meanwhile, yet another private members day was marred as most of the business including private bills and resolutions were not taken up by the chair.

The private members resolutions that were could not be taken up included one urging the provincial government to replace weekly holiday on Sunday with Friday so that people would perform this important religious obligation.

Likewise, ‘The Sindh Timely Commencement of Laws Bill, 2019’; ‘The Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861 and Revival of Police Order 2002) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019; ‘The Sindh Education Standards and Curriculum (Amendment) Bill, 2018’; and The Sindh Advisors (Appointments, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were also not taken up as the Speaker adjourned the house to Friday well before completion of the agenda.

Meanwhile, Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers kept attending the assembly session despite submitting resignations to their parliamentary party leader Khurram Sher Zaman on the call of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI MPAs including their parliamentary party not only attended the sitting on Thursday but also took part in the business.

Earlier speaking to media, Khurram Sherzaman said that Imran Khan had summoned MPAs from Sindh on Saturday and that he had already said that now the PTI would form the Sindh government after the next elections. “We have to free Sindh from Zardari,” he added.

Sindh govt owns 11,623 vehicles

While furnishing statement and replies of the lawmakers’ written and verbal queries, Excise and taxation Minister mukesh Kumar Chawala said that the number of registered vehicles owned by the provincial government was 11,623.

To another question, he said there were 16,038 minibuses and 1,279,345 cars in the province.

In reply to another question, he said that as many as 59,228 cars, 173 buses and 72,895 motorcycles were registered during the fiscal year 2018-2019 in Karachi.

The Minsiter said only two cars and 72,895 motorbikes were registered in Hyderabad, adding that no bus was registered in the city in 2018-19.

Chawala said that the action against illegal blue lights and fake government number plates was the responsibility of the traffic police.

However, he said, Excise and Taxation department was frequently conducting road checking campaigns’ on quarterly basis to collect motor vehicle tax dues from the defaulting vehicles.