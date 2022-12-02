Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Land Development and Estate Management Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed the parking plaza at Raja Bazaar due to non-payment of rent by the contractor, said a spokesman of civic body on Thursday. The parking plaza was sealed following the directions of RDA Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, he said. He said that the Assistant Director Estate Management Raja Waqar Asghar along with staff conducted the operation against this Parking Plaza under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations. He said that the contractor Naeem Khan was not paying rent for the last three months. Due to which multiple notices were issue to the contractor, he added.