Share:

RAWALPINDI - England smashed 506/4 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, breaking a slew of records in the process. On their first day of return to Pakistan to play Test cricket after 17 years, England broke several records including the most runs scored on the first day of a Test match. Here are a few records that went for a toss on day one in Rawalpindi. England’s 506 runs on the first day of the Test match is an all-time record for the most runs scored on day one of a Test match. They beat the 494 runs made by Australia against South Africa in Sydney in the first Test of the series in 1910. Then, Australia finished on 494/6. Australia also made 482/5 in 86.5 overs in Adelaide against South Africa on day one of the 2012 Test, a scoring rate of 5.57. England’s 506 runs came off a mere 75 overs with 15 overs left unused in the day, a stunning run rate of 6.75 in the day. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett aside, Harry Brook and Ollie Pope too completed hundreds, all but one of them getting to the three-figure mark at a strike rate of more than 100. This is the first time that there have been four centurions on day one of a Test match. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett smashed an opening stand of 233 in 35.4 overs, a scoring rate of 6.53, making it the highest run rate in an opening partnership of 200 or more runs in Test cricket. Harry Brook smashed six fours in an over off debutant Saud Shakeel, making it just the fifth instance of a batter hitting six fours in one over of a Test match.