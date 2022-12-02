Share:

ISLAMABAD- The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 26 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 223.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 229.25 and Rs 231.25 respectively. The price of the euro appreciated by 87 paisas and closed at Rs 232.75 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 231.88. The Japanese Yen gained two paisas to close at Rs1.63, whereas an increase of Rs 2.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 271.17 as compared to its last closing of Rs 267.91. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 8 paisas each to close at Rs 60.90 and Rs 59.50 respectively.