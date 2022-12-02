Share:

RIYADH - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic on the anniversary of his country’s Republic Day. In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Central African Republic steady progress and prosperity.