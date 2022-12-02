Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday remanded the case of regularisation of the service of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) workers to the Sindh High Court and directed its Chief Justice to constitute a larger bench to ponder the question of the legal entitlement of purported employees of the SSGCL. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petitions of the SSGCL contract employees. The bench gave the order to CJ SHC for constitution of the larger bench as the High Court’s two division bench rendered contradictory verdicts on the petitions of the SSGCL workers. Two sets of petitions were filed before the apex court. One set of petitions was filed by the alleged employers, while the other by the ‘purported workers’ against the two-separate judgments of the SHC. In one set the employees have challenged the SHC 2021 judgment, wherein regularisation of their service was held by the high court maintainable and the matter was sent to the company for ascertaining of actual dispute where the claimant employees were considered for regularisation. A Division Bench of the SHC had allowed the petition of employees of SSGCL and ordered their regularisation in service on 07-04-2020 in CP Nos. D-5850 and D-5851 of 2020. The other set of petitions was against the high court judgment wherein the petitions for the regularisation were held not maintainable. Another Division Bench of the SHC on 26.08.2022 held that a contract employee cannot seek enforcement of a contract in writ jurisdiction; nor even otherwise, a writ by a contract employee is competent against a Company duly incorporated under the Companies Act, 2017. During the hearing, the counsel of the contract employees submitted that they (workers) were appointed in different grades to vacant posts on wages from 1992 to 2012 and they were eligible to be regularised under the office memorandum of August 29, 2008, issued by the Establishment Division. Justice Ijaz observed that those workers were employed in jobs to lay-down pipelines and the repairing work. He inquired whether those workers’ pay roll was signed by the company, and the discipline proceeding were initiated by the contractors and not the company. Justice Ayesha remarked that the company has denied that those were its workers. The Chief Justice asked from the counsel that remedy of his clients is with the Labour Court or NIRC and not in the writ jurisdiction of the High Court. Justice Bandial said if the court rules that the fundamental rights of the workers and Article 25 do not apply to the workers petitions then it would damage their case. Justice Ijaz said that the workers first have to establish they are employees of SSGCL and have worked more than 90 days. If under the law you are able to establish your (workers) status then question of law becomes relevant for the high court.