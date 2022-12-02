Share:

Veteran journalist Imran Aslam passed away in Karachi on Friday. He was 70.

Aslam, who was associated with a private news channel, was admitted to a hospital some time ago.

During his three-decade-long career, he not only worked as a journalist, but also contributed as scriptwriter, thespian, voice-over artist, and TV network head.

He was born in Madras, India in 1952 and studied in London in the 70s. He had a great career in journalism.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep condolences to the journalist’s family and prayed for the deceased’s soul.

“Imran Aslam’s contributions to journalism and literature will always be remembered,” he said in a statement.

People from all walks of life condoled Aslam’s death.