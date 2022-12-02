Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday inaugurated Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s 15th annual Aalmi Urdu Conference, which is the biggest festival of Urdu literature.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Culture & Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah was specially present while Zahra Naigh, Asad Mohammad Khan, Anwar Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Amjad Islam Amjad, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Razi Ahmed, Ashfaq Hussain, Rauf Parekh, Manoor Saeed, Noorul Huda Shah, Yousuf Khushk, Alex Belam, Nasir Abbas Nayar were present in the presiding council. The first Aalmi Urdu Conference was held in 2008, after which it is being held continuously and is progressing gradually.

While hundreds of intellectuals, writers, poets and foreign delegates are participating in this conference, there will be a total of 46 sessions in this conference. After the opening session on the first day, “Iqbal and the Nation”, “Urdu’s Masterpiece of Literature” Session Presided by Nasira Iqbal and Qawwali “Ahang Khosravi” Presented by famous Qawwal Ayaz Farid, Abu Muhammad. On this occasion, a book exhibition was also organised.