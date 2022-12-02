Share:

KARACHI- The Sindh government on Thursday formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Rs3.61 billion land acquisition scam regarding the construction of the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. According to the notification issued by Secretary Interior Sindh, the JIT will be headed by chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh. The probe team has been directed to submit a report within 10 days after completing the inquiry, the notification said. Meanwhile, the premier anti-graft body of the country National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started its own investigations into the mega-corruption scandal. The anti-graft watchdog has summoned record details of Naushahro Feroze deputy commissioner Tashfeen Alam, who was involved in suspicious transactions of over Rs2 billion funds meant for acquiring land for the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project.