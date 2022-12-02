Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that stability, continuity and tolerance was a way to success for the country. Addressing the 1st International Conference “Advances in Civil And Construction Engineering ACC-2022” organized by the University of Management and Technol­ogy (UMT), he said that Pakistan had been facing political instability, extremism and intolerance for the last 75 years which remained a major hurdle in the development of the country. “We took dif­ficult decisions to save the country and we suc­ceeded in it,” he said. He said that no organization or country in the world could progress with con­flicts within its structure and healthy competition could not prevail in such organization or country. He stressed the need for collaboration among insti­tutions of the country, saying that without which it could be destructive for the progress of the coun­try. Ahsan Iqbal said that intolerance was like a poi­son for any society and democracy, and added that he was a live example of the result of intolerance as he was targeted with weapon. He said that dif­ferences did not mean that opponent was lesser Pakistani, lesser Muslim or lesser human.