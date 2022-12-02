LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that stability, continuity and tolerance was a way to success for the country. Addressing the 1st International Conference “Advances in Civil And Construction Engineering ACC-2022” organized by the University of Management and Technology (UMT), he said that Pakistan had been facing political instability, extremism and intolerance for the last 75 years which remained a major hurdle in the development of the country. “We took difficult decisions to save the country and we succeeded in it,” he said. He said that no organization or country in the world could progress with conflicts within its structure and healthy competition could not prevail in such organization or country. He stressed the need for collaboration among institutions of the country, saying that without which it could be destructive for the progress of the country. Ahsan Iqbal said that intolerance was like a poison for any society and democracy, and added that he was a live example of the result of intolerance as he was targeted with weapon. He said that differences did not mean that opponent was lesser Pakistani, lesser Muslim or lesser human.
Share: