Share:

For a change, the federal cabinet announced on Wednesday that the country has sufficient stocks of wheat which are 31 tonnes (two percent) more than last year’s reserves. This is commendable considering the recent situation in the country with the unprecedented floods that had destroyed so much produce and also how we have been experiencing lower yields in recent years.

The coming months will tell us if the government’s estimates are accurate, but if it is the case, it would be due to planning and steps were taken to ensure the availability of wheat and other edible crops in all parts of the country. For this, the Food Security Minister and his team should be appreciated for ensuring the availability of wheat and other edibles despite heavy floods during summer.

We have not witnessed this proactive approach in recent years during the previous government’s tenure, which resulted in the shortage of essential commodities. It is important to point out that soon after coming into power, the PML-N-led coalition government gave the approval to import three million tonnes of wheat to meet local demand. PM Shehbaz himself took note of this during the summer as well as he emphasised the need for ensuring buffer stock of wheat along with its release until the next harvest.

This should also help with addressing the concerns of flour millers that have been complaining about depleting private wheat stocks and have been demanding an increase in the wheat quota for the millers to keep the flour prices in control.

The lack of planning and proactive measures has cost us in the past, and it is the common man that suffers the most as a result of the shortages and price hikes. There is a global inflationary trend ravaging economies but this does not mean we have to make the situation even more complicated for ourselves through lack of foresight or poor planning. This has more to do with our approach towards governance, and it is high time that making comprehensive plans to anticipate supply disruptions is the norm rather than the exception.