ISLAMABAD - A district and sessions court in Islamabad Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Azam Swati to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the controversial tweets case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed an application seeking a judicial remand in the court of Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Shabbir Bhatti before the four-day physical remand was over. During the hearing today, the judicial magistrate accepted the FIA’s request and directed Swati to appear on December 15. In its plea, the FIA told the court that it has completed the investigation and that there is no need for further investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that on November 27, a local court approved physical remand of PTI leader Azam Swati pertaining to his arrest over controversial statements against a state institution. The PTI leader was taken into custody from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, a suburb situated in Islamabad, by three-member FIA team, hours after his party staged a power-show in the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi. The 74-year-old politician has been arrested for second time in more than a month as he secured post-arrest bail in controversial tweets case from a court in the capital city last month. The FIA has registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Anees ur Rehman. The FIA has written a letter to the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to arrest PTI Senator Azam Swati in connection with his ‘obnoxious’ statements against a state institution. The FIA claimed that the senator was arrested following approval of the authorities concerned. PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders reacted strongly against the arrest of Senator Azam Swati. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote: “I am shocked & appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state. How can anyone not understand the pain & suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture & blackmailing video of him & his conservative wife sent to his family?”