LAHORE-Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB), operator of Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform Easypaisa, has received US$ 15 million (PKR 3.4 billion) equity injection from its shareholders Telenor Group and Ant Group. This is the first tranche of a total investment of $30 million planned by the shareholders to support the latest business plan.

This tranche brings the total equity invested by the shareholders since 2018 to USD 305 million. The investment has further strengthened the bank’s capital position and placed the organization on an upward trajectory to continue its growth in Pakistan’s digital finance space. Senior management from both Telenor Group and Ant Group visited Pakistan a few weeks earlier to meet the leadership team of TMB and reaffirmed their support for the Bank’s future roadmap. In pursuit of its mission of creating a financially inclusive and cashless society, TMB has become the first bank in Pakistan to successfully roll out a digital-first model. With more than 11 million monthly active users, the platform continues to diversify its offerings and is enabling customers to use a suite of digital financial services including payments, savings, digital lending, eliminating the need to physically come to a branch.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank & Easypaisa, said; “We are thankful to our shareholders for their continuous trust and confidence in us. The commitment by Telenor Group and Ant Group is evident from the $305 million investment till date in the business, which is the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the history of Pakistan’s banking sector. This equity injection will allow us to pursue our Digital-First strategy and make digital financial services accessible to every Pakistani. With more than 11 million monthly active users and growing, together with the largest digital payments platform in the country, we remain committed to transform Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through collaboration and technology.” Being the leader of the fintech revolution in Pakistan, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa is providing best-in-class services to millions of users across Pakistan. The bank continues to work towards financially empowering Pakistanis through a robust portfolio of innovative digital banking solutions in line with its mission of a financially inclusive Pakistan.