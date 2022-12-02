Share:

FAISALABAD - District police arrested three kite sellers and recov­ered 850 kites and 10 chemical-coated string rolls from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Thursday that the Sargodha road police arrested an accused identified as Zaheer Abbas near Sahil hospital and recovered over 200 kites and 10 rolls of chemical coated rolls from hide­out. Mansoorabad police seized 300 kites from Amin and 350 kites from Boota.The accused were sent be­hind the bars after registration of cases against them.

PHP ARRESTS 11 COURT ABSCONDERS, 4 POS IN NOV

Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region arrested 11 court absconders and four proclaimed offenders from national highways during the month of November.

Patrolling teams nabbed 331 different criminals by registering 335 cases under different sections.They recovered a kalashnikov, 16 pistols, a repeater gun,a gun and 167 cartridges/bullets during the month.

Police teams seized four stolen motorcycles, 328 grams hashish, 715 grams heroin and 338 liters liquor by registering nine drug paddling cases in the region.

Legal action was taken against 33 people over rash driving, 204 were provided first-aid,three missing children were reunited with families and encroach­ments were removed from seven places in November.