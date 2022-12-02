Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Three students were killed on Thurs­day after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a van from rear in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

According to police, the students, including two girls, were on their way to school when the accident oc­curred. The victims were identified as M Ilyas, Laiba Yusuf and Khadija Hussain. They were the residents of 14/DB area of ChakYazman.They were all 15-year-old.The accident oc­curred due to over-speeding by van driver, said the police.A case was also registered for further investigation.

In Khanewal, at least seven per­sons sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and trailer near toll plaza due to fog.According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus collided with a trailer due to thick fog. Upon receiving information, the Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started relief operation. The teams shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,Mian Channu after provid­ing first-aid.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in a road accident near Khushab on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, Ansar Bloch (45) and Ali (41), residents of Khushab, and em­ployees of the education depart­ment were riding a motorcycle when a rashly-driven school van hit their two-wheeler near Sargodha-Khushab road. Both the motorcyclists died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for necessary legal formali­ties. Police were investigating.

Meanwhile,a youth was killed in an accident between a motorcycle and a van near Awan Chowk, Pasrur Road, Sialkot on Thursday.According to the Rescue 1122, 17-year-old Nauman was travelling on his bike when a speeding van hit him. Resultantly, he received serious injuries and died on way to a hospital.

POLICE ARREST TWO ACCUSED IN WOMAN ASSAULT CASE

KhurrianwalaPolice on Thursday arrested two accused, out of total five, nominated in the FIR (First In­formation Report) for assaulting a woman and making her video viral on the social media.The arrested ac­cused - Fahad and Sajid - were alleg­edly involved in disgracing their rela­tive woman by tearing off her clothes and making her video viral on the social media